BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.77

Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.77 and last traded at $45.74, with a volume of 5090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.24.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $597.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Get BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCTD. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 368.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 171,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 134,764 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 135,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 90,146 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,879,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.