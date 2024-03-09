BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.47

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.47 and last traded at $56.45, with a volume of 7942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.02.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,410,980,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

