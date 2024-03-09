BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-4.000 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $78.97.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.