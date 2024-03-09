BitShares 24-Hour Volume Tops $779,152.73 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $12.43 million and approximately $779,152.73 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

