Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Down to $2.64

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.64, but opened at $2.56. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 7,601,336 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BITF shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bitfarms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.68 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 70.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bitfarms by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 97,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,721,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 305,681 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 71,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

