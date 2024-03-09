Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Releases Earnings Results

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.68 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 70.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Bitfarms Trading Up 6.4 %

BITF opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.91.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITF. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 56.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 240.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,589 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,721,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 305,681 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,215,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 152,369 shares in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BITF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BITF

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.