Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.68 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 70.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Bitfarms Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of BITF opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 71,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 195,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BITF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

