Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $58.03 on Friday. Biohaven has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.38.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40). Research analysts predict that Biohaven will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $459,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,937.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Biohaven by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,606,000 after buying an additional 464,530 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Biohaven by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,225,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,465,000 after buying an additional 456,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Biohaven by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,150,000 after buying an additional 791,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Biohaven by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,483,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

