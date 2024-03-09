BILL (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Up to $63.27

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.27, but opened at $65.34. BILL shares last traded at $65.63, with a volume of 521,127 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 178.43 and a beta of 1.66.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,218,000. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its stake in BILL by 149.1% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,702,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in BILL by 39.7% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,494,000 after acquiring an additional 723,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BILL during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,938,000.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

