BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV) Shares Down 0.5%

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.81 and last traded at C$10.01. Approximately 61,808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 91,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.06.

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.25.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.