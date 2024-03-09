BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU) Trading Up 2%

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$21.01 and last traded at C$20.96. Approximately 197,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 216,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.55.
BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.19.
