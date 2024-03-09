Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.80.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 473,103 shares of company stock worth $36,326,105 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $78.58 on Monday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.08%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

