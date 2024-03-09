Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Marcus stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.99 million, a PE ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Marcus’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Marcus by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 682.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 122,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marcus by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,831,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 102,276 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

