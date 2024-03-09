Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.8% in the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 45.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after acquiring an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.42. 8,312,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,263,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average is $111.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

