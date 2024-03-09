Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,208 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Centene by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Centene by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.14. 3,661,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,473. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

