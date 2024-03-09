Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,122 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VYM stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.33. 1,506,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,516. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.24. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $117.99.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

