Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Lennar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.19. 1,822,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,466. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $166.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

