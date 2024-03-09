Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,123 shares of company stock valued at $12,948,539. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $942.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $968.83. The stock had a trading volume of 354,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,222. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33. The company has a market cap of $106.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $945.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $867.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

