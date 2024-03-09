Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 898 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781,352 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after purchasing an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,812,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,583,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

