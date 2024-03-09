Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,090 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,775,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vistra by 598.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 122,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 105,092 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,537,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vistra by 1,985.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 301,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Trading Down 1.9 %

VST traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,957,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,561,167. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.72. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

