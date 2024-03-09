Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,346 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Moderna by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $3.55 on Friday, reaching $103.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,328,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,256. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.60. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $163.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,477 shares of company stock worth $10,994,509. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

