Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $998,000 Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,532,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,159,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $313,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GEHC stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.87. 2,853,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,824,559. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day moving average is $73.39.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

