Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $923,000 Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE CQP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.84. 198,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.68. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

