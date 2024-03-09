Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $135.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,690. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.12. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Read Our Latest Report on PLD

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.