Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $340,989.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,248.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $340,989.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,248.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,603 shares of company stock valued at $30,083,827. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.28. 1,276,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $252.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.