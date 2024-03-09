Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $695,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,228,000 after purchasing an additional 407,538 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on O. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.91. 4,967,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,847,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.45%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

