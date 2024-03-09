Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

Centene stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,661,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,473. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.69. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

