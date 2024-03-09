Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 425 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFG. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.75.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.70. The stock had a trading volume of 289,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,157. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $129.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 2,053 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $260,340.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,132.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $317,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,684.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $260,340.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,132.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,486. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.