Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 134 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after buying an additional 1,163,103 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $240,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1,706.8% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 36,833 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,998,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.3 %

CME traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.98. 1,274,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.55. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.30.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

