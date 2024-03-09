Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 62,907 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 81,743 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 235,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,263.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 713,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 661,530 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,028,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,957. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.5601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

