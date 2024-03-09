Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 62,014 ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 62,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth $3,760,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 14.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,504,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 185,263 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth $3,501,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 680.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 116,742 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $77,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PSQ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. 29,637,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,765,326. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.81.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.