Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,558 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 2,186.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 441,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 422,168 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,424,000. Virginia National Bank increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 150,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 76,725 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of URA stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,624,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,580. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

