Beldex (BDX) Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $256.97 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,897.38 or 0.05711929 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001082 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00063115 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00021045 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00021881 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008921 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020114 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004409 BTC.
About Beldex
Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,753,247 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,693,247 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.
Beldex Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.