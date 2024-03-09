Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Given New GBX 260 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 220 ($2.79) to GBX 260 ($3.30) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Price Performance
Shares of BKS stock opened at GBX 172 ($2.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 110.46. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 52-week low of GBX 81.42 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 180 ($2.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9,600.00 and a beta of 0.12.
About Beeks Financial Cloud Group
