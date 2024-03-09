Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Given New GBX 260 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 220 ($2.79) to GBX 260 ($3.30) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BKS stock opened at GBX 172 ($2.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 110.46. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 52-week low of GBX 81.42 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 180 ($2.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9,600.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

