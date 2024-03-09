Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 242.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,743 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $28,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 33.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 258,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,808,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,630,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,593,000 after purchasing an additional 304,629 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $239.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.49.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

