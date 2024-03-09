BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $195.34

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $195.34 and last traded at $195.34, with a volume of 984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.03.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Down 16.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

