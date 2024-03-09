BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get BBB Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BBB Foods

BBB Foods Price Performance

About BBB Foods

NYSE:TBBB opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. BBB Foods has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $22.54.

(Get Free Report)

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.