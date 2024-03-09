BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.
