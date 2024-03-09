BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on BBB Foods in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.
BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.
