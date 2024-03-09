Basswood Capital Management, L Buys 4,287 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,558.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 470,895 shares in the company, valued at $10,825,876.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 13,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $290,680.00.

Regional Management Stock Performance

RM stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 41.16, a current ratio of 41.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. Regional Management had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $141.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RM. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regional Management

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

