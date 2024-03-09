BARK (NYSE:BARK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BARK (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $1.90 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $1.54.

BARK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered BARK from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of BARK in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

BARK stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. BARK has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $125.08 million for the quarter. BARK had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BARK will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in BARK during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BARK during the first quarter worth $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of BARK during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of BARK during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BARK by 121.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

