Barclays Raises Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Price Target to $122.00

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.67.

Ingredion Stock Up 1.0 %

Ingredion stock opened at $117.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $118.34.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,245.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,920 shares of company stock worth $6,902,922. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 29.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ingredion by 33.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

