Barclays Increases First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target to $29.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FWRG. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $25.88.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $36,894.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,967.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $444,844 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,356,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44,240 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

