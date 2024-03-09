Barclays Begins Coverage on HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $356.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCA. Raymond James increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $308.26.

NYSE:HCA opened at $325.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $328.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.88.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

