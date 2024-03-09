Barclays Begins Coverage on Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADUS. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.83.

ADUS stock opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.26 and its 200-day moving average is $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $114.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

