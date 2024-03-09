Bank of America Raises XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $137.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.80.

NYSE:XPO opened at $122.40 on Wednesday. XPO has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $129.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.02 and a 200-day moving average of $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.19.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in XPO in the second quarter valued at $191,956,000. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in XPO by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in XPO by 12,894.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at $38,745,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in XPO in the first quarter valued at $34,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

