Bank of America Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $645.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $600.00 to $645.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $471.39.

SAIA stock opened at $583.67 on Tuesday. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $244.69 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $504.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.05. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Saia will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Saia by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Saia by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Saia by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Saia by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Saia by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

