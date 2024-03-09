Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TBBK. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Bancorp Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.48. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $119.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 26.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $149,605.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,647.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

