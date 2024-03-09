Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Takes Position in Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 133,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Surf Air Mobility at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRFM. Palantir Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surf Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,294,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Surf Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $1,846,000. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC acquired a new stake in Surf Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $824,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Surf Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Surf Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Get Surf Air Mobility alerts:

Surf Air Mobility Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SRFM opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. Surf Air Mobility Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. It offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties; and air cargo services. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Surf Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surf Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.