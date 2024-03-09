Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 24,406 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,406 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $5,255,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $85,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 69,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $17,828,000.

Shares of HYG stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.49. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $78.08.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

