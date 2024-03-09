Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 480 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 141.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $422,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $521.65 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $343.39 and a 52 week high of $536.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $501.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

